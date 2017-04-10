Norman R. Guidos Obituary

COITSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Divine Liturgy at noon at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church on Wilson Avenue, with the Rev. Michael Farynets officiating, for Norman R. Guidos, 83, who passed away in his home Monday morning, April 10.

Norman was born July 8, 1933, at home, in Struthers, the son of Stephen and Mary Tablack Guidos.

He attended Holy Trinity Elementary School and was a 1951 graduate of Struthers High School.

Following his graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy and traveled around the world.

Norman worked at McKenzie Muffler and later was self-employed as a carpenter, working on roofs and aluminum siding, with brother-in-law, Mike. He retired from Ohio Edison 20 years ago.

He was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.

Norman was a member of the Carpatho-Rusyn Society and the Slovak Cultural Association. He also enjoyed attending Slovak classes in Youngstown and Farrell, Pennsylvania. Each month, he enjoyed having lunch with his high school classmates, the Coitsville Seniors and the St. Nick’s Senior Citizens. Norman enjoyed traveling and especially enjoyed visiting Slovakia.

Norman liked to stay busy and loved working with wood and making pieces of furniture with his own hands. He was always willing to help his children with household projects and remodeling. Above all, he relished the time spent with his grandchildren, attending many of their school events, sporting events, and taking them for rides on the golf cart.

Norman leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Mary Jane Kotyuha, who he married May 11, 1957; his children, Stephen (Denise) Guidos of Chicago, Helen (Kirk) Northcott of Hubbard and Andrew (Marianne) Guidos of Ashburn, Virginia; grandchildren, Scott Northcott, Sarah (fiancé Jon Zuzik) Northcott, Bradley Guidos, Phillip Guidos, Nicholas Guidos and Christine Guidos; his brothers-in-law, Mike Kotyuha of Campbell and George Kotyuha of Tomahawk, Wisconsin; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Kotyuha of Struthers and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Blanche and Alfred Sylvester and his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Martha Guidos.

The Guidos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Wednesday morning, April 12 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Norman’s name to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church or Hospice of the Valley.

