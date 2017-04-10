Officials looking for Newton Falls man with diabetes

Jeffrey Adams, 59, was last seen walking away from his home in Newton Falls around 1 p.m.

By Published: Updated:
Jeffrey Adams missing

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last seen on April 9.

Jeffrey Adams, 59, was last seen walking away from his home in Newton Falls around 1 p.m.

He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and white tennis shoes. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says he suffers from medical conditions and is not supposed to be by himself. He suffers from diabetes and most likely has no insulin with him.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 330-675-2730.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s