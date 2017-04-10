Officials looking for Newton Falls man with diabetes

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who was last seen on April 9.

Jeffrey Adams, 59, was last seen walking away from his home in Newton Falls around 1 p.m.

He has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and white tennis shoes. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

The sheriff’s office says he suffers from medical conditions and is not supposed to be by himself. He suffers from diabetes and most likely has no insulin with him.

If you have any information, call the sheriff’s office at 330-675-2730.