Patricia E. Vallas Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Patricia E. Vallas, 78, passed away Monday morning, April 10, 2017, at Hospice House following a brief illness.

Patricia was born November 21, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Bert and Betty Coyne Cannon and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a 1956 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended Youngstown State University for a time.

In her younger years, Pat worked at AAA in downtown Youngstown and then became the administrative assistant to the chief of police in Austintown Township for 25 years, retiring in 2007.

Mrs. Vallas was an active member of St. Joseph Parish in Austintown. She was a CCD teacher at the parish and was a part of the church’s Women’s Renewal.

Active in the community, Pat was a Democratic Precinct Committeewoman and a member and past-president of the Yo-Mah-O Chapter of the International Association of Administrative Assistants.

Mrs. Vallas enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially at her home in Geneva-On-The-Lake during the summer.

Pat leaves her husband of nearly 55 years, James J. Vallas, whom she married May 5, 1962; her son, Bill (Lisa) Vallas of Austintown; two grandsons, Corey and Jared Vallas and two half-brothers, Gary and Michael Cannon.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 12, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Family and friends may also call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 13, at the funeral home, where funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to view this obituary and to send condolences online to Pat’s family.

