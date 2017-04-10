Reds pounce on wild Glasnow in 7-1 win over Pirates

Glasnow (0-1) failed to make it out of the second inning

WILL GRAVES AP Sports Writer Published:
Pittsburgh Pirates Baseball - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Eugenio Suarez and Scooter Gennett hit solo home runs and the Cincinnati Reds pounced on a wild night by Pittsburgh’s Tyler Glasnow in a 7-1 victory on Monday.

Glasnow (0-1), making his season debut after locking down the fifth starting spot in spring training, failed to make it out of the second inning as he battled control issues. The right-hander walked five – including four straight in the first – and left after throwing just 35 of his 64 pitches for strikes.

Billy Hamilton had two of Cincinnati’s eight hits and added a pair of stolen bases. Michael Lorenzen (1-0) picked up the win with three shutout innings in relief of erratic starter Brandon Finnegan. Cincinnati’s bullpen retired 21 straight to end the game.

Pittsburgh managed just four hits and stranded eight after going 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

