Steelers announce 2017 preseason schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 preseason schedule was released by the NFL today. Time and dates are yet to be announced.

Here’s how the four-game schedule will unfold.

Week 1 at New York Giants

Week 2 vs Atlanta Falcons

Week 3 vs Indianapolis Colts

Week 4 at Carolina Panthers

