Steelers announce 2017 preseason schedule

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 preseason schedule was released by the NFL today. Time and dates are yet to be announced.

Here’s how the four-game schedule will unfold.

Week 1 at New York Giants

Week 2 vs Atlanta Falcons

Week 3 vs Indianapolis Colts

Week 4 at Carolina Panthers

The Steelers will open the preseason on the road against the New York Giants in Week 1, followed by home games with the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, and the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3

For the 15th consecutive season, the Steelers will close out the preseason against the Carolina Panthers, a road game in Week 4.

