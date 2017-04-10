Storm Team 27: Chance for showers or storms Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

There is a chance for showers or thunderstorms late. The best chance will be toward morning. Lows will dip into the mid to upper 50’s. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will remain in the forecast Tuesday. Highs will push into the upper 60’s. The chance for a shower will end by early Tuesday night.

Better weather Wednesday with more sunshine. Highs pushing toward 60°. The rest of the week looks mainly dry after Tuesday. Easter weekend will bring more showers and a chance for a thunderstorm.

THE FORECAST

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for a thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 68

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower early. (40%)

Low: 42

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 59 Low: 37

Friday: Mostly Cloudy.

High: 64 Low: 42

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 72 Low: 48

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 70 Low: 58

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 43

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 59 Low: 38

