Storm Team 27: Partly sunny, windy, warm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Today will feature partly sunny skies and high temperatures soaring into the middle 70s. Rain chances return late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be a bit cooler with highs staying in the upper 60s. A few April showers are possible on Thursday as well. Easter weekend is looking mild with temperatures in the 60s. A few rain showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny and windy.
High: 75

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. Isolated t-storm possible. (30%)
Low: 56

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers with a thunderstorm possible. (40%)
High: 68

Wednesday: Partly sunny.
High: 57    Low: 42

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 61    Low: 37

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 65    Low: 38

Saturday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers (30%)
High: 68    Low: 46

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (30%)
High: 66    Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 60    Low: 43

