Storm Team 27: Unsettled weather returns into Tuesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Warm air through tonight with skies becoming cloudy.  There is a chance for showers or thunderstorms late.  The best chance will be toward morning.  Lows will dip into the mid to upper 50’s.  The risk for showers or thunderstorms will remain in the forecast Tuesday.  Highs will push into the upper 60’s.  The chance for a shower will end by early Tuesday night.

Better weather Wednesday with more sunshine.  Highs pushing toward 60°.  The rest of the week looks mainly dry after Tuesday.  Easter weekend will bring more showers and a chance for a thunderstorm.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers or a thunderstorm. Mainly late. (40%)
Low: 56

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for a thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 68

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower early. (40%)
Low: 42

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 37

Friday: Mostly Cloudy.
High: 64 Low: 42

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 72 Low: 48

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 70 Low: 58

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 43

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 38

