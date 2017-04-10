Turner powers Champion past Campbell

The Golden Flashes improve to 8-1 on the season

By Published:
Champion rolled past Campbell 19-0 in five innings in high school baseball action at Cene Park Monday afternoon.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Champion rolled past Campbell 19-0 in five innings in high school baseball action at Cene Park Monday afternoon.

Michael Turner went 3-4 with a double, triple, and 3 RBI’S for the Golden Flashes.

Lucas Nasonti was 2-4 with a double, triple and a pair of RBI’s. Drake Batcho also drove in two runs finishing the game 3-4 with a double and a triple. Nolan Yartz was 2-4 with 2 RBI’s.

With the win, Champion improves to 8-1 on the season. The Red Devils drop to 2-5 overall on the campaign.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s