Vera Campbell Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Vera Campbell, 93, passed away Monday morning, April 10, 2017 at her home.

Vera was born on September 21, 1923 in Wolf Run, Ohio, a daughter of the late Very Reverend John Fedak and Julia (Wanchisen) Fedak.

She was a 1941 graduate of Conemaugh High School in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

She married Don Campbell on December 24, 1947 and both have been blessed with 69 wonderful years of marriage.

Vera enjoyed her family and loved spending time with them, especially on family beach vacations.

She was a devoted member of St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, loving the services and singing in the church choir.

She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Don Campbell; three daughters, Daria (Dean) Fickes, Debbie (Father Drew) Clements and Valerie (James) Spoerl; one son, David (Karen) Campbell; 12 grandchildren, Jason Rozycki, Jonathan (Larissa) Rozycki, Christa (Sean) Newtz, Cara (Jeremy) Hoyt, David (Kristen) Campbell, John Clements, Juliana (Bobby) Kingsbury, Michael Clements, Maria (David) Kucmanic, Jennifer Spoerl, Allison Spoerl and James Spoerl and ten great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Marie Campbell; three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services for Vera will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church located at 2220 Reeves Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17 with a Memorial Vigil at 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes – Roberts–Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NW Warren, Ohio 44483 and from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at the church.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church Endowment Fund in Vera’s memory.

The family would like to thank Dr. Larry Woods and Dr. Frank Veres and their staffs for the wonderful care they gave Vera that gave her seven and a half years after a set back from heart bypass surgery in 2009.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.robertsclarkchapel.com.



Order Flowers Here