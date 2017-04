YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Barb Ewing has been named CEO of the Youngstown Business Incubator.

Ewing has served as the facility’s COO and before that was with the Better Business Bureau and the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Former CEO Jim Cossler made the announcement Monday about Ewing’s appointment. Cossler said the transition has been in the works since 2016 and will be effective May 1.