2 face drug charges following Canfield raid

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A man and woman were in court Tuesday following a raid in Canfield.

Officers arrested Kalpana Basnet Monday on drug possession charges. Police said he had crack-cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

When the officer filed the report, Canfield police determined they wanted to go back and check the house out again.

On Tuesday, police went back to the house and arrested the homeowner, Farroq Moonda.

Both appeared in court Tuesday and both pleaded not guilty.

