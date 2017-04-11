Allen G. Bohr, Sr. Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Allen G. Bohr Sr., 73, passed away Tuesday afternoon, April 11, 2017, at his home, following a courageous battle with renal failure.

Allen was born November 12, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Cletus and Janet Riefer Bohr and came to Youngstown in 1966.

Mr. Bohr was a 1962 graduate of Butler High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Al worked for General Motors at the Lordstown Assembly Plant for 35 years, retiring in 2000 and was a member of UAW Union Local No. 1112.

Allen was a 33rd-degree Mason with the Scottish Rite Valley of Youngstown and was a past District Deputy for the 24th Masonic District. He was the past Master of the former Meander Lodge and he was a member of the Allen Lodge No. 276 F&AM of Columbiana. Al was a member and past Worthy Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star, ten times and he was past Associate Grand Guardian of Job’s Daughters.

He was a member of Christ Church on Glenwood Avenue in Boardman.

Mr. Bohr was a good singer and enjoyed singing in church, at weddings and for funerals and he was known for sounding just like Elvis when singing Elvis Presley songs. Al was active with the Austintown Boy Scouts in the 1970’s and made a hobby out of tinkering with his watches.

A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Al loved vacationing with his family and spending time with them.

Al leaves his wife of 56 years, Carol E. Wonderly Bohr, whom he married July 19, 1960; five children, Allen G. Bohr, Jr. of Austintown, Darla (Mark) Moser of Austintown, Eric (Theresa) Bohr of Austintown, Gary (June) Bohr of Youngstown and Melissa Bohr of Austintown; 13 grandchildren, Eric, Jr., Aaron, Angela (Matt), Brianne, Adam, Jacob, Alex, Jared, Rachael, Gary, Jr., Allisa, Abbey and Matt; a great-granddaughter, Avery; a brother, Elmer “Butch” Bohr of Pittsburgh; three sisters, Clara (Jim) Mullens and Janice and Mary Bohr, all of Pittsburgh and his loyal canine companion, “Crystal.”

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown, where a Masonic service will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Family and friends may also call from 9:30 – 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 15, at Four Mile Run Christian Church in Austintown, where funeral services will take place to 10:00 a.m.

Mr. Bohr’s family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Al’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512 or to Pawz 2 Adopt, 87 S. Four Mile Run Rd, Youngstown, OH 44515.

