Austintown crime activity: Police officer punched after fight at club

Thursday, April 6

2:58 p.m. – 700 block of Notre Dame Ave., officers arrested Sage Powell on an active warrant for theft and 27-year-old Christopher Hylton on an active warrant for complicity. Police said they found marijuana and a pipe on Hylton. He was issued a summons for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

4:32 p.m. – 100 block of Placid Blvd., reported theft from a car. The victim said someone stole a police wallet, two leather coats, sunglasses, and $50 cash from his car while it was parked at his house sometime the week before. He said he may have left the door unlocked.

6:03 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., a Walmart employee reported the theft of a smart TV. She said surveillance video shows a man walking out the door with the TV without paying.

6:19 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., a Walmart employee reported the theft of over $2,000 in items early that morning. She said surveillance video shows a man loading up a large tote bag with food, toiletries, baby clothes, and electronics.

Friday, April 7

1:49 a.m. – Oakwood Ave. and N. Meridian Rd., 49-year-old Elizabeth Pless, of Youngstown, arrested during a traffic stop on an active warrant out of Georgia.

Saturday, April 8

2:45 a.m. – 4700 block of Mahoning Ave., officers arrested 24-year-old Edna Starks, of Alabama, after they said she hit several parked vehicles with her car in the parking lot of Bill’s Place bar. Police said they could smell alcohol from Starks’ car, and that her eyes were bloodshot and she was losing her balance. She had been fighting with another woman in the parking lot when she ran her car into the woman’s, according to a police report. The woman said she had to jump away to avoid getting hit. In the process, police said Starks accidentally backed into another car. She is charged with OVI and felonious assault, along with some traffic citations.

3:25 a.m. – 1100 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., police arrested 27-year-old Ashley Mines, of Youngstown, at the Pilot gas station on an active warrant for theft.

11:39 a.m. – 200 block of S. Edgehill Ave., a homeowner said a duffle bag containing clothing, toiletries, and prescription medication was stolen from his front porch.

3:30 p.m. – Mahoning Ave. and S. Four Mile Run Rd., officers arrested 27-year-old Ross DeWeese, of Mineral Ridge, during a traffic stop on an active warrant for receiving stolen property and drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, April 9

2:33 a.m. – 1700 block of S. Raccoon Rd., 21-year-old Dewayne Jordan, of Warren, was arrested after he punched a police officer. Officers said a group of 25 to 30 people were arguing with security staff at Elevate Night Club when a man punched a guard in the face. Police sprayed pepper spray into the crowd, which they said was only two to three men at that point, and the man ran away. When officers caught up to him, they said Jordan tried to pull an officer away from the man and that Jordan punched the officer in the chest. The officer punched Jordan in the face and another tased him. He is charged with assault on a police officer. Police couldn’t find the other man who ran away.

4:59 p.m. – I-680 Southbound and SR 11 Northbound, police smelled marijuana coming from a car and pulled it over. Officers searched the car and found marijuana and items used to smoke it, according to a police report. The driver, Angelle Schneider, of Youngstown, was issued a summons for possession of marijuana.

Monday, April 10

3:45 a.m. – Mahoning Ave. and S. Four Mile Run Rd., police arrested 51-year-old Mark Jones, of Florida, after a man said Jones assaulted him. They saw him stumbling along, nearly falling in the road, according to a police report. Officers said Jones was very drunk and couldn’t stand on his own. He was issued a summons for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Disclaimer: The following reports do not reflect the total activities or calls received by the Austintown Police Department.

