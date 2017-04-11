Cops: Prostitute, man rob Pa. home after ‘john’ failed to pay

The man allegedly had a gun and kicked in the door, but was hit in the face with a fireplace poker by a resident

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) – Police say an alleged prostitute and a male friend robbed a home in the Philadelphia suburbs after one of her customers failed to pay her for sex.

The alleged prostitute, 22-year-old Monica DeJesus, and 36-year-old Justin Harris, remained in the Chester County jail on Tuesday on charges including robbery, conspiracy and promoting prostitution.

Philly.com reports they went to the residence in East Goshen Township about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

Harris allegedly had a gun and kicked in the door, but was overpowered by one of two residents inside, who hit Harris in the face with a fireplace poker. DeJesus then picked up the gun and pointed it at one resident as the other ran away.

Police found the couple a short time later with the gun and unspecified property taken from the residence.

Court records don’t list defense attorneys.

