James L. Anderson, Jr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – James Anderson Jr., age 62, of Salem, died at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the Salem Regional Medical Center.
Arrangements pending at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
