Local schools asking voters for more money, say expenses have gone up

One district in Columbiana County and two in Trumbull have levies that will appear on the ballot in May

By Published: Updated:
Lisbon Schools are asking voters to pass levy.

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Area schools are in need of money and they want voters in next month’s primary election to help them out with issues from budget cuts to new buildings.

There are campaign signs laying on Lisbon Superintendent Joe Siefke’s office floor, asking people to vote “yes” on the school’s upcoming levy on the May 2 ballot.

“The trend is we are spending more money than what the revenue we bring in is, to provide a quality education to our kids,” he said.

The district is asking for a 1 percent income tax, which would be limited to ten years. The tax would be on earned income only, meaning those on Social Security or retirement won’t be taxed.

It would generate around three-quarters of a million dollars a year.

“The price of business has gone up,” Siefke said. “We’ve deficit spent $1.4 million over the last four years and I don’t see that trend changing.”

Lisbon is not alone in asking for money in the upcoming election. Two Trumbull County schools also have issues on the ballot.

Mathews Local Schools has a bond issue and tax levy on the ballot. It’s hoping to bring in more than $23 million over the next 37 years in order to build a new school.

The Hubbard School District is asking for a 4.8 mil tax levy, which would run for five years. This would generate just less than a million dollars.

“It’s very essential to prevent any types of cuts,” said Jeff Rowlands, who is on the Hubbard levy committee.

The levy committee said the district is dealing with over a million dollars in funding cuts.

“It will be put into the general fund to keep things running status quo,” Rowlands said.

The Hubbard levy committee is inviting all members of the community to an open house and informational meeting Wednesday evening. It will provide details about the upcoming levy that will appear on the ballot. The school will also be open so community members can tour the campus. Doors open at 5:30 and the meeting starts at 6:30.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s