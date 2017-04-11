Man charged with killing woman at Southern Park Mall pleads not guilty

Matthew Wilson was indicted in late March on a charge of vehicular homicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man from Florida accused in a deadly car crash last November plead not guilty in court Tuesday morning.

Matthew Wilson was indicted in late March on a charge of vehicular homicide.

Prosecutors say he was driving the pickup that hit 65-year-old Judy Dailey as she was walking out of the Southern Park Mall in November. She died from her injuries.

Wilson’s family said he had a seizure and blacked out before hitting Dailey. Investigators said he negligently caused her death.

Bond was set at $1,000 — allowing Wilson to travel back to his home in Davenport, Florida.

His trial will be held in Mahoning County in June.

