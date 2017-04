YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of beating and raping his ex-girlfriend is in the Mahoning County Jail without bond.

35-year-old Joey Seaman was indicted recently on rape, abduction and other charges.

He was arrested in February after the woman told Struthers Police he had attacked and assaulted her.

At that time, he tried to get away by jumping off the roof of his house, only to be tazed by officers and captured.

Seaman will face trial later this year.