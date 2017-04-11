Man dies after fall from balcony at Kalahari resort

A man has died after falling from a balcony at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky, according to the Erie County sheriff

By Published:
Ambulance

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has died after falling from a balcony at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Sandusky, according to the Erie County sheriff.

WJW Fox 8 is reporting that the 25-year-old fell from an outdoor balcony. The sheriff’s office is investigating but no foul play is suspected.

The man was at Kalahari with family from out of state.

Kalahari released the following statement Tuesday afternoon regarding the incident:

We are deeply saddened by this morning’s events. We are fully cooperating with the local authorities for anything they may need. As this incident resulted from a personal and private matter in a guest room, we will not be commenting further. Our thoughts and prayers are those affected.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s