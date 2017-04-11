May Emily Marshall Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – May Emily Marshall, age 93, passed away April 11, 2017 at Mercy Health in Warren.

May was born on December 13, 1923 in Bexhill-On-Sea, Sussex, England to John and May (Ridge Durham) Campany.

During WWII, May met and married American soldier, Merritt Miller and she followed him to the United States. Merritt preceded her in death in 1979. She then met and married, Edwin Marshall, whom preceded her in death in 2016.

When May was not busy tending to her home, she was knitting and reading.

She was also a member of the British Wives Club.

A funeral service for May will be held on Saturday, April 15 at 12:00 Noon at Lane Funeral Homes, Cortland location, 164 N. High Street with family receiving friends for one hour prior to the service.

Besides her husbands, May was preceded in death by her brother, John Campany.

She is survived by her children, Susan Headley, Helen Rosenberg, Mark (Gwen) Miller, Jeannette (Chris) Sanders, Cindy Ross and Heidi (Russell) Kortright; her stepchildren, Lisa Marshall and Eric (Michelle) Marshall; 14 grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.



