Mom found with needles down pants pleads not guilty to child endangering

Canfield officers said they found pills, syringes, crack pipes, and a burnt spoon in the car with the Salem woman and her two kids

Jessica Lasater, of Salem, charged with child endangering after a traffic stop in Canfield.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem mother made her first court appearance Tuesday for a drug arrest over the weekend.

Jessica Lasater, 29, pleaded not guilty plea to charges of drug possession and child endangerment.

During a traffic stop Saturday, Canfield police said they found three syringes and two crack pipes shoved down her pants.

A search of the vehicle revealed another syringe and pills in the center console, according to a police report. The report said she was also found with Clonazepam pills (an anxiety and seizure medication) and a burnt spoon containing a white residue.

She told them she was heading to Youngstown to buy drugs, officers said.

Her two 10-year-old children were in the car at the time.

Lasater’s bond was set at $10,000. She is due back in county court in Canfield on Friday.

Police said Lasater has one prior conviction for endangering children.

