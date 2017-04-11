Newcomerstown Police officer shot; Statewide alert issued for suspects

Police say the shooting happened around 10:15 a.m. and the officer’s condition is currently unknown

Chaz Gillian

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A search is underway for two men who shot a Newcomerstown police officer Tuesday morning.

Police say the shooting happened on Johnson Hill Road SW and Post Boy Road SW around 10:15 a.m.

The officer’s condition is currently unknown.

Authorities have issued a statewide alert to find the suspects.

28-year-old Chaz Gillilan has been identified as one suspect. He’s 5’11” and weighs 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes and has tattoos on his face and neck.

The other suspect has not been identified.

The vehicle involved is a black Geo Tracker with no license plates and dark-tinted windows.

Anybody with information is asked to call police immediately. You can also call 1-877-262-3764 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

