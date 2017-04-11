Police: Drunk driver found to have drugs, gun and child in minivan

Officers pulled over Ronald Stevens, 44, Saturday at about 7 p.m. after they say he ran a stop sign.

By Published: Updated:
Ronald Stevens; charged with OVI, drug possession, drug trafficking and child endangering.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown is facing several charges after police say he was drunk driving with a small child in the vehicle with him. Officers say he also had drugs and a gun in the van.

Officers pulled over Ronald Stevens, 44, Saturday at about 7 p.m. after they say he ran a stop sign on Wick Avenue.

Police say Stevens smelled of alcohol and that he turned over a mostly empty bottle of Budweiser beer to them. He was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, according to police.

Officer searched the van he was driving and found heroin, crack-cocaine, tramadol pills, a loaded handgun, and over $400 in cash in his pocket, the report stated. A small child was also in the van.

Stevens was arrested and taken to the police station where he refused a breathalyzer test, the report stated. Police said Stevens also became combative, tried to make himself vomit, and pretended to be passed out on the floor

Stevens was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital to be checked out and then booked into the jail. He is facing several charges including, OVI, drug possession, open container, having weapons under disability, and child endangering.

The child was turned over to her godmother.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s