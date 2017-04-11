Police: Woman falls, cut in ER; Police finds drugs in book bag

The woman is charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of drugs

By Published:
crash ambulance emergency generic

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman fell and was cut while with her child in Akron’s Children Hospital in Youngstown, leading to police finding drug paraphernalia in her book bag.

According to a police report, on Saturday, a woman fell in the emergency room of the hospital while waiting with her child. She became severely cut and was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

While being escorted to the ambulance, police say she was concerned about retrieving her book bag, which was left in the waiting room.

When police recovered the bag, they found approximately 10 used hypodermic needles, a burnt spoon with white residue and a baggie containing .8 grams of fentanyl.

The woman is charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and possession of drugs.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s