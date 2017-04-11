Prosecutors reveal evidence in Seman triple murder case

Prosecutor's held a press conference Tuesday; Seman jumped to his death on Monday.

By Published: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Prosecutors released new evidence Tuesday morning in the case of Robert Semen — the accused triple murderer who fell to his death Monday after leaping off a fourth-floor balcony in the Mahoning County Courthouse.

They held a press conference, telling some of the evidence they would have presented in trial next week in Portage County.

Seman was accused of setting fire to a Youngstown home in March of 2015, killing 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. Prosecutors said Seman set fire to the house where they lived because Gump was set to testify against him in a rape case.

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Seman’s ex-wife said he tried to bribe her to give a different story in the rape case of Gump.

Prosecutors also said when they searched Seman’s house in Green Township, they found some evidence he left behind — with his DNA — at the fire scene in March 2015.

