AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – On Tuesday, April 11, 2017, Robert Lee McCulley, age 53, passed away in St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown after a brief illness.

Robert was born on August 12, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio a son the David Ian and Rose Marie McCulley.

Robert is survived by his two daughters, Jessica McCulley of Warren, Ohio and Sarah Park.

No service information at this time. Arrangements being handled by Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat.



