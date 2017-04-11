Ronald G. Chambers Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Ronald G. Chambers, 78, of Warren, passed away late Tuesday evening, April 11, 2017, at his residence.

He was born September 3, 1938 in Walleysville, West Virginia, a son of Sherl E. and Truda (Hartley) Chambers.

He relocated to Ohio in 1941.

Ron attended Champion Schools.

He was employed with Ohio Corrugating for almost 30 years. He also worked for American Welding and for a time as a truck driver for Autumn Industries.

He married the former Patricia L. Woodrum on June 11, 1960. They shared 56 years of marriage and many happy memories together. She survives him.

Ron and his wife were longtime members of the Warren Revival Center.

He enjoyed hunting and watching the Cleveland Browns, Cavaliers and Indians. He liked to “tinker” and was a do it all kind of guy, always ready and willing to help with a project.

Besides his wife, Ron is survived by two sons, Ronald A. (Marty) Chambers, of Howland and Scott (Tina) Chambers of Haskins, Ohio. He also leaves behind a foster son, Albert (Donna) Davis, of Warren; a brother, Sherwood (Marie) Chambers, of Michigan; two sisters, Tammy (Robin) Bateman, of Champion and Relda (Gary) McKimmie, of Southington; four grandchildren and five stepsiblings, Larry (Pam) Koon, of North Bloomfield, Linda Caine, of Champion, Roger Koon, of Warren, Ronnie (Judy) Koon, of North Bloomfield and Gary Koon, of Warren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Todd Alan Chambers; his stepmother, Dorothy (Koon) Chambers and a brother, Roger Lee Chambers.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017, at the Warren Revival Center, with Pastor James Holbrook officiating.

Friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Warren Revival Center prior to the service.

Ron will be laid to rest at the Southington Reformed Cemetery, Southington.

