Storm Team 27: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The risk for showers or thunderstorms will return today. The shower activity will become more isolated into the afternoon. High temperatures will push into the upper 60s. The chance for a shower will end by early tonight.

Better weather returns on Wednesday with more sunshine. High temperatures will climb toward 60°. The rest of the week looks mainly dry after Tuesday. Easter weekend will bring more showers and a chance for a thunderstorm.

THE FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for a thunderstorm. (60%)

High: 68

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower early. (40%)

Low: 42

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny.

High: 59 Low: 37

Friday: Mostly Cloudy.

High: 64 Low: 42

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers. (60%)

High: 72 Low: 48

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 70 Low: 58

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 56 Low: 43

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 59 Low: 38

