Storm Team 27: Scattered rain tapering off tonight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Scattered showers for the afternoon. High temperatures will push into the upper 60s. The chance for a shower and thunder will end by early tonight.
Better weather returns on Wednesday with more sunshine. High temperatures will climb toward 60°. The rest of the week looks mainly dry after Tuesday. Easter weekend will bring more showers and a chance for a thunderstorm.
THE FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for a thunderstorm. (60%)
High: 68
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower early. (40%)
Low: 42
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 59
Thursday: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 37
Friday: Mostly Cloudy.
High: 64 Low: 42
Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers. (60%)
High: 72 Low: 48
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 70 Low: 58
Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 56 Low: 43
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 59 Low: 38
