Storm Team 27: The rain threat will end later this evening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A cold front will clear the region this evening taking away the chance for shower or thunderstorm. The risk will stay in the forecast until the front clears. Temperatures will drop into the low 40’s by morning. There is a chance for patchy fog once the wind settled overnight.

Better weather Wednesday. There is a chance for patchy fog early, then expect clouds to break with skies becoming mostly sunny into the afternoon. Highs will push toward 60° Quiet weather is expected through the end of the week.

Watching for another storm system Easter Weekend. This storm system will warm temperatures into the 70’s and bring the risk for showers or thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or storm early. Patchy fog. (40%)

Low: 43

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Patchy fog early.

High: 58

Wednesday night: A few clouds.

Low: 38

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy.

High: 59

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 66 Low: 43

Saturday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 74 Low: 51

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunderstorms. (70%)

High: 71 Low: 60

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 60 Low: 42

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 62 Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)

High: 64 Low: 49

