JobsNow: Study or train for a job at Eastern Gateway

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sparks are flying at Eastern Gateway Community College, where 14 booths prepare workers for any manufacturing or construction related welding.

“I think a lot of what students are looking for is things that engage them,” said Art Daly, director of career development.

Along with the booths, add in the Computer Numerical Control Machining program, and there’s $2.5 million worth of new equipment — paid for by the Department of Labor.

“The ideal candidate would be someone that has attention to detail and is good with their hands,” said Ryan Pasco, director of engineering initiatives. “If you have those two qualifications, there’s nothing stopping you from becoming a machinist.”

CNC Machining makes parts for aerospace, oil, gas and even auto companies — everything from little sprockets to cutting big pieces of metal into shape.

“We plug in the coordinates and we plug in the programs of what we want these machines to do,” said Pasco. “We put the piece of metal in there and the machine literally does that for us. A lot of the dirty, laborious aspects are now removed.”

CNC operators and programmers get paid well. And there’s a need for new machinists to replace those who are retiring.

Eastern Gateway also has a nursing program, which trains you in anatomy, physiology, pharmacology and even bedside manner.

“This is just the basic foundation of our nursing program,” said Daly. “It’s a registered nursing program here that opens you up to your Bachelors of Nursing or Masters of Nursing. And then you can go on in many different fields.”

Those would include being a nurse practitioner or even a teacher.

The nursing program can even be the next step for people with medical assisting, respiratory therapy or EMT certifications to become an RN or even pursue higher levels of certification.

“Nowadays students are looking for industry recognized certifications,” said Julian Walker, Eastern Gateway enrollment specialist. “And those are things you can get from our machining and welding, as well as our nursing programs.”

Eastern Gateway has over 60 programs.

The Ohio Means Jobs website is a quick way to see job listings around the Mahoning Valley and state of Ohio.