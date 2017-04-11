Theodore Samuel Allen Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Theodore Samuel Allen, age 73, of Newton Falls passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Eastland in Warren, Ohio.

He was born on August 20, 1943 in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania the son of the late Theodore Gregory Allen and Helen G. (Hess) Allen.

Theodore married the love of his life, Mona Lee Speck on June 25, 1960 and they enjoyed 56 years of marriage together.

He had lived in Newton Falls for the past 30 years.

His last job held was working as a supervisor for Woods of America in Youngstown until he retired in 1992.

Theodore was an ordained minister who loved helping others.

He enjoyed his family, playing on the computer, fishing, watching football, working with wood and building things with his hands.

Memories of Theodore will be carried on by his loving family; his wife, Mona of Newton Falls; his three daughters, Lisa (Michael) Serotko, Michele (Ed) Fife all of Newton Falls and Helen Allen and Scott Rowe of Lake Milton; his three sons, Theodore Allen, Jr. of Newton Falls, Bill (Kimberly) Allen of Cortland and Samuel (Crystal) Allen of Warren; his five sisters; his four brothers; his 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Theodore is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Philip Allen; his sister, Shirley Everett and his grandson, Christopher Allen.

Calling hours will be held at the James Funeral Home in Newton Falls on Friday, April 14, 2017 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family asks that contributions go in the form of donations to the Warren Family Mission, P.O. Box 311, Warren, Ohio 44482.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may view his obituary online or to send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.

