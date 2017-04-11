Traffic stop in Youngstown uncovers stolen car and gun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men from Youngstown are facing several charges after police say they were in a stolen vehicle and had a stolen gun in the car with them.

According to a police report, officers pulled over a car on Glenwood Avenue after a registration check revealed the car was reported stolen out of Columbus.

Police say the driver, Anthony Hobbs, 26, did not stop at first but instead drove into the parking lot of Family Dollar. Hobbs and his passenger, Javon Sutton-Elliott, 26, got out of the car before it came to a complete stop, the report stated. Both were ordered back into the vehicle.

According to the police report, officers found a loaded handgun under the passenger seat where Sutton-Elliott had been sitting. They also found a digital scale in the back map pocket of the passenger seat with Hobbs’ ID card with it, the report stated.

The handgun was reported stolen out of Liberty Township.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Sutton-Elliott was charged with having weapons under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle, having drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property. Hobbs was charged with receiving stolen property and having drug paraphernalia. Hobbs was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for theft.