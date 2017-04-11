Turvey powers Crestview to win over East Palestine

Crestview will host John Marshall tomorrow.

By Published:
Crestview baseball

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Devin Turvey’s 3-run homerun in the third inning was enough to power Crestview to a 7-4 win over East Palestine.

Tyler Hurd pitched the first five innings before handing it over to Caleb Hill for the Rebels. Hurd registered his first victory of the season while striking out five batters and permitted just two earned runs. Hill picked up the two-inning save.

Tyler Fitzsimmons went 2 for 2 with a pair of runs scored. Peyton Wolfe posted a base hit and an RBI.

The Rebels (4-2) will host John Marshall (WV) on Wednesday at home.

Connor Elliott finished the contest with two singles for the Bulldogs. Josh Bourne had a double and an RBI.

On Thursday, East Palestine will welcome Jackson-Milton.

