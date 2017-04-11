Two indicted in Trumbull County on several drug charges

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are facing several felony drug charges stemming from alleged crimes that happened starting back in January 2015.

A secret indictment accuses Jacklyn Cropper and Joel White of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and illegal processing of drug documents.

Cropper appeared in Trumbull County Courthouse Tuesday.

She has been released on bond, but she and White are due back in court on the April 17.