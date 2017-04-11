Two indicted in Trumbull County on several drug charges

A secret indictment accuses Jacklyn Cropper and Joel White of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

By Published:
Joel White & Jacklyn Cropper

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people are facing several felony drug charges stemming from alleged crimes that happened starting back in January 2015.

A secret indictment accuses Jacklyn Cropper and Joel White of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, illegal conveyance of drugs onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and illegal processing of drug documents.

Cropper appeared in Trumbull County Courthouse Tuesday.

She has been released on bond, but she and White are due back in court on the April 17.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s