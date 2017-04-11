Video captures Warren police officer playing with neighborhood kids



WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren woman caught on camera the type of interaction police officers have with residents of the communities they serve almost every day, but are rarely recognized for.

Hope Parks shared a Facebook video of Officer Pete Goranitis playing with about a dozen neighborhood children. He’s seen interacting with and racing them at the Trumbull Homes, one of the areas he’s assigned to patrol.

“It made me cry, actually. I was like, ‘OMG, it’s so cute!’ It was just a great experience for them,” Parks said.

Since she posted it Monday, it’s been getting a lot of attention — it’s already been viewed over 16,000 times.

“I posted this video because we needed to see this. The community needed to see this and the children needed it as well. The cops, too. You know, we all needed it,” she said.

Warren Police Lt. Jeff Cole said the public doesn’t always realize what officers do in their communities day in and day out.

“A lot of times police officers are scrutinized for the job we have to do and it’s overlooked how we interact, just on an everyday basis.”

Mayor Doug Franklin is proud of Officer Goranitis and glad Parks decided to share the positive encounter.

“When you see an officer actually engaging, getting a positive experience for all of our citizens, it goes a long way,” Franklin said.

That’s something Parks agrees with.

“I hope that it brings a brighter light to what’s going on.”

