Willie D. Richmond Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Willie D. Richmond, 76 of Sebring passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

Willie was born in Cameron, West Virginia on October 1, 1940 the son of the late George and Lulu (Blake) Richmond.

He was a graduate of Sebring McKinley High School.

Willie was a member of the First Baptist in Alliance and retired from Salem Republic Rubber.

He enjoyed woodworking, Die Cast model car collecting, his trucks but especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years Mardell (Morrison) whom he married on July 5, 1974; two sons, Jerry Carver, Jr. of Sebring and Raymond (Michele) Carver of Beloit; two daughters, Lisa (Gary) McElrath of Brookfield and Terri Miller of Alliance. Willie was also Papa to 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers; Harold (Mae) Clark of Alliance, Lyle (Margie) Richmond of Sebring, three sisters; Roslee (Phil) Harsh of Canton, Flo Kasapis of Canton and Shirley Forloines of Sebring, two brothers-in-law, Jim Sukosd of North Benton and Richard Hoffman of Marysville and two sisters-in-law, Pat Richmond of Florida and Viki (Jerry) Quinn of Sebring and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Debbie Montini and Marty Richmond; two brothers, Walter and Jimmie Richmond; a sister, Julia Sukosd and a son-in-law, Richard Miller.

Calling hours will be held Friday, April 14 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017.

Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Memorial contributions can be made in Willie’s honor to First Baptist Church 1659 West State Street, Alliance, OH 44601.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest register online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, Sebring, OH (330) 938-2526.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air April 13 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.