Youngstown man charged with sexual assault of 5-year-old

Michael DeBlasio, 68, is charged with rape and gross sexual imposition in connection with the sexual assault of a 5-year-old boy

Michael DeBlasio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The elderly Boardman man accused of sexually assaulting a young boy made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Michael DeBlasio, 68, is charged with rape and gross sexual imposition in connection with the sexual assault of a 5-year-old boy.

DeBlasio needed a wheelchair to get to the bench in the Mahoning County Common Pleas courtroom.

Prosecutors say DeBlasio repeatedly touched and assaulted his young victim, but because of the boy’s age, it is difficult to pinpoint exactly when the incidents took place.

“Because 5-year-olds can’t necessarily say ‘last September this happened’ or ‘a year ago that happened,’we charged a date-range of approximately one year, but we know there were multiple instances during that time as described by the victim,” said Mahoning County Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin.

DeBlasio’s trial is scheduled to begin June 12. If convicted on all his charges, he would face a life prison sentence.

