8-year-old E. Palestine boy drives little sister to McDonald’s

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A little boy from East Palestine really wanted a cheeseburger.

So, police say the 8-year-old swiped his dad’s keys and drove to the local McDonald’s Sunday night with his 4-year-old sister riding shotgun.

The boy told an officer he learned how to drive by watching videos on Youtube.

Witnesses say the child obeyed all traffic laws, stopping at red lights and waiting for traffic to pass before turning left into the McDonald’s parking lot.

Reports say when the boy pulled up to the drive-thru window, workers thought they were being pranked.

