After fatal jump, judge says defendants in custody must be cuffed

The rule is unique to Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney's courtroom and is in response to Robert Seman's fatal jump on Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Judge Maureen Sweeney announced Wednesday morning a new rule for her courtroom in response to Robert Seman’s suicide earlier this week.

Seman, facing a triple murder charge, jumped to his death from the fourth floor balcony inside the courthouse on Monday after appearing in Sweeney’s court. There had been a court order that Seman not be seen in public in jail clothes or handcuffs and shackles in order to keep from making him appear guilty.

Sweeney now says defendants in custody must be led into the courtroom in restraints.

They will be kept out of jurors’ view until the restraints are removed.

