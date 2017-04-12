Anna L. Anstine Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Anna L. Anstine, 94, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 12, 2017 at Windsor House in Champion, Ohio.

She was born in Warren, Ohio on February 12, 1923, the daughter of the late Madge Lee (Sayer) and Minor Boyd Falkinburg.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding High School in 1941 and worked in the operating room of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Warren.

She married the late Jack Tranter in 1944. They enjoyed dancing and riding motorcycles together. In 1967 she married the late Dale Anstine and moved to York, Pennsylvania, where she was actively involved for many years in the York Baptist Church.

In the 1990’s she moved back to Warren, Ohio, where she renewed her membership in the Second Christian Church and later joining Champion Christian Church.

She was in the 500 Card Club, which she enjoyed each month with her friends. Over the years Ann especially loved her animals, first her German Shepherd dogs and later taking in strays, once a raccoon, then cats who became family members. She never missed a church rummage sale and loved to look for a bargain! She also loved the ocean and at one time had property in Ocean City, Maryland.

Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Herbert L. Falkinburg, Sr. and his wife, Mary F. Falkinburg of Howland.

She is survived by two nieces, Judy Collins, of Plant City, Florida and Carol Murdock and her husband, Bob, of Mathews, Virginia and her nephew, Herbert L. Falkinburg, Jr. and his wife, Marty of North Jackson, Ohio and all their children and grandchildren. She is also survived by two stepdaughters, Ellen Tranter Gordon and her husband, George of Bristolville, Ohio and Susan Anstine Thomas of Williamsburg, Virginia and their children and grandchildren.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts Clark Chapel, Warren, Ohio and one hour prior to the service which will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at the funeral home. The Rev. Mr. Robert C. Murdock will be officiating.

Interment is following the service at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

