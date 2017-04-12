Austintown man indicted for two Farmers National Bank robberies

Related Coverage Quick action by Canfield PD helps track down accused bank robber

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Austintown man accused of robbing two Farmers National Bank branches in the Valley in February has been indicted on two counts of bank robbery.

Authorities say Jarrett Drajic, 22, robbed a Farmers National Bank in East Liverpool on Feb. 10. He then robbed a Farmers National Bank in Canfield on Feb. 17.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the FBI, the East Liverpool Police Department, the Columbiana Police Department and the Canfield Police Department. The matter is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Jason M. Katz.