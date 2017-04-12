Avoiding costly vehicle repairs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If your car were to break down, would you be able to foot the bill? If not, you are not alone.

A study from AAA says 64 million Americans could not pay out of pocket for a repair bill of $600.

Maintenance is key to keeping your vehicle running and avoiding costly repair bills.

It’s recommended to get an oil change every three months or 5,000 miles.

Haus Auto owner Chris Haus said maintenance can save you money in the long run. He compared taking care of your vehicle to your health. You can’t wait until something goes wrong to fix it.

Haus says when you get your oil changed, have other services done such as a front-end alignment or tire rotation.

“Which is a big money saver right there alone. By keeping your tires every 3,000 to 4,000 miles you can almost triple the life of your tires,” Haus said.

Haus also suggests having the technician do a “walk around” on your vehicle, checking the battery, fluids, and suspension.

Another way to save yourself some money is to make sure you get a warranty with your car, especially if you buy preowned.

If a repair is needed, get at least two estimates to compare costs.