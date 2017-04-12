Cavs waive Sanders in move before playoff roster finalized

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Cleveland Cavaliers Basketball

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cavaliers have waived center Larry Sanders as they finalize their playoff roster.

Sanders was signed last month after taking two years off from basketball. The Cavaliers needed a big man after Andrew Bogut broke his right leg just 52 seconds into his debut with Cleveland, but the Cavs barely used Sanders, who played in five games for the defending champions.

With their roster at 13, the Cavs are expected to sign 7-foot-3 center Edy Tavares. He’s played in 12 career games for Atlanta.

Cleveland also is re-signing swingman Dahntay Jones, who came off the bench in the 2016 postseason and helped the Cavs win the title.

The Cavs will sit LeBron James for Wednesday’s regular-season finale so he can rest a strained calf and All-Star guard Kyrie Irving will likely sit as well because of a sore left knee.

Cleveland has been without center Tristan Thompson because of a sprained right thumb.

