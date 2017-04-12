Comedian Charlie Murphy, brother of Eddie, dies at 57

Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia

Published:
Charlie Murphy poses at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of Murphy's career at the Saban Theater on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision)
Charlie Murphy poses at "Eddie Murphy: One Night Only," a celebration of Murphy's career at the Saban Theater on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2012, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision)

NEW YORK (AP) – Charlie Murphy, older brother of Eddie Murphy and a comedy stand-up and performer in his own right, has died.

Murphy died Wednesday in New York of leukemia, according to his representative, Domenick Nati. Murphy was 57.

He was perhaps best-known for his appearances on “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central. He collaborated with writing his brother’s starring films “Norbert” and “Vampire in Brooklyn.” He voiced a role in the animated TV series that include “The Boondocks” and also appeared in the comedy series “Black Jesus.”

Murphy’s feature films include “Our Family Wedding,” ”King’s Ransom” and “CB4.”

He is credited with appearances to air later this year on the TV drama series “Power.”

