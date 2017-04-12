Coroner identifies victim in fatal Beaver Twp. house fire

The Mahoning County Coroner's Office confirmed 64-year-old Judy Robinson died in the fire at 492 Forest Avenue

Beaver Township fatal fire

BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Coroner’s have identified the victim from Friday’s fatal house fire in Beaver Township.

On Wednesday, the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office confirmed 64-year-old Judy Robinson died in the fire at 492 Forest Avenue from smoke inhalation.

A dog also died in the in the fire.

The incident is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshall and Coroner’s Office.

The fire broke out just after 11 p.m. at the home on April 7. When emergency crews arrived, it was already completely engulfed.

