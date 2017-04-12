Crews battle fire at Canfield Industrial Park

An off-duty Canfield police officer spotted smoke coming from one of the buildings at about 2:45 a.m.

A fire broke out at the Canfield Industrial Park in Canfield, Ohio .


GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A building was destroyed and another damaged Wednesday morning in a fire at the Canfield Industrial Park on Western Reserve Road.

An off-duty Canfield police officer spotted smoke coming from the Saddle Creek Farms building at about 2:45 a.m. The facility is located on Western Reserve Road between Route 46 and Route 11.

The building where the fire broke out contained a lot of saw dust and became engulfed quickly. That building was destroyed and another building behind it was damaged.

Several departments were called in to assist, and tanker trucks were used to fill water reservoirs because there were no hydrants nearby.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area of Tippecanoe Road at Western Reserve Road because crews continue to fill tanker trucks there.

Saddle Creek Farms manufacturers animal bedding, landscaping materials and wood fuels, according to the company’s website.

A fire broke out in November at a warehouse at the same industrial park, which was also owned by Saddle Creek Farms.

That fire caused over $800-thousand dollars in damage. The owner said then that he would rebuild.

In that fire, more than 75 emergency personnel responded to get the fire under control.

The owner said then that he was going to see about having a sprinkler system installed in the new warehouse.

We don’t know yet if today’s fire was that new building.

