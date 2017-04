WETHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Crews are working to control a vehicle fire at the Petro gas station on Salt Springs Road.

The fire broke out about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday inside a box truck.

Firefighters are working to keep the flames from damaging other vehicles.

