Debbie Lee Marunowski-Whittington Obituary

MONROE, Ohio – Debbie Lee Marunowski-Whittington, age 59, died on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at Conneaut Medical Center.

She was born on October 14, 1957 in Conneaut, Ohio, a daughter of Jenny Ann (Mitchum) and Harry Grant Smith, Jr.

Mrs. Whittington was a 1976 graduate of Ashtabula County Joint Vocational School.

Caring for her home and children, she enjoyeded vegetable and flower gardening, going camping, fishing and above all else spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Mrs. Whittington is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Larry Smith.

Survivors include her husband of almost 31 years, Richard Lee Whittington, Sr., of Monroe, Ohio; three daughters, Tammy M. Williams of Kelloggsville, Ohio, Amber M. Marunowski of Sheffield, Ohio and Tiffany L. Mosley of Pierpont, Ohio; a son, Richard L. Whittington II of Pierpont, Ohio; a sister, Shirley (Tom) Wolfgang of Pierpont, Ohio; two brothers, Harry (Connie) Smith and Bobby (Bonnie) Smith, both of Jefferson, Ohio and seven grandchildren, Cyle, Jacob, Alyssa, Michael, Richard III, Raeanne and Brantley.

A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Kelloggsville Cemetery on Monroe Center Road.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, April 17 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.



